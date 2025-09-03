Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight delayed 3 hours after flyer, crew spar over ‘Har Har Mahadev’ slogan: Report

A Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight was delayed for nearly three hours on Monday after an altercation broke out between a passenger and cabin crew over religious slogans, alleged alcohol consumption, and misbehaviour on board.

Both sides have lodged complaints, and the matter is under police investigation, reported the Times of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the crew’s complaint, the passenger — a lawyer seated in 31D — boarded the flight in an inebriated condition and urged flyers to chant ‘Har Har Mahadev’.

The air hostess alleged that after take-off, he attempted to hide a bottle of soft drink, smelled of alcohol, and gulped it down when questioned.

The passenger was handed over to security upon arrival in Kolkata.

The lawyer denied the charges and filed a counter-complaint, claiming he was harassed and denied basic services.

He said, “I greeted the crew with ‘Har Har Mahadev’ without knowing her religion.” He further insisted he did not drink on board and only had a bottle of beer at IGIA before boarding, for which he produced a purchase invoice.

An IndiGo official said the cabin crew reported the flyer as “unruly” and “drunk.”

IndiGo also issued a formal statement: “We are aware of an incident of unruly behaviour onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6571 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 01 September 2025. One of the customers onboard, under the influence of alcohol, was found to be misbehaving with the cabin crew and disturbing fellow passengers. In line with established protocols, the said customer was declared unruly and was handed over to security upon arrival. A formal complaint was also lodged with the relevant authorities. IndiGo maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of disruptive or abusive conduct and remains committed to ensuring a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all customers and crew.”

Police confirmed that both the flyer’s and the crew’s versions are being probed.