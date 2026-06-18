Days ahead of NEET retest, another 17-year-old NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Ahmedabad

A 17-year-old boy scheduled to appear in the NEET (UG) re-exam allegedly committed suicide by jumping from his sixth-floor flat at a building in Ahmedabad early on Thursday, police said.

No suicide note has been recovered, they said.

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"Around 2.55 am, the boy, a NEET aspirant, jumped from the sixth-floor balcony of his apartment in B block of Aristo Anandam flat in the Tragad area of Ahmedabad," Sabarmati inspector Y R Vaghela told PTI.

The society's security guard spotted the boy lying in the common area and alerted residents. The teenager was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

The deceased was scheduled to appear in the NEET re-examination scheduled on June 21. He had scored good marks in his previous exams, Vaghela said.

The boy lived with his mother and younger brother in Ahmedabad, while his father, an advocate, resided in Surat following the couple's separation, he added.

Family members have not indicated that he was under any mental stress, and no suicide note was recovered from the scene, Vaghela said, adding that further investigation is underway.

On 21 June, three students from Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Uttarakhand have allegedly died by suicide, with families and officials pointing towards the intense pressure surrounding the medical entrance.

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Coimbatore allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after sending an emotional WhatsApp message to her relatives, expressing fear and distress over the cancelled examination.

Another aspirant identified as Renu allegedly died by suicide at her home in the Palam area of South-West Delhi.

A 23-year-old NEET aspirant identified as Ria allegedly died by suicide at her residence in the Chandrabani area of Dehradun on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, a 22-year-old NEET aspirant identified as Umesh Mali allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. Umesh was preparing for his third attempt at NEET, which is scheduled to be held on June 21.

A fresh National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is scheduled on June 21 after the National Testing Agency cancelled the earlier exam held on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak.