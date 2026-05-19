Delhi HC asks authorities to pause action against slum clusters near PM residence

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed authorities not to take any coercive action for the time being against those who are yet to vacate their homes in the three slum clusters near Lok Kalyan Marg, where the prime minister's official residence is located.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia listed for hearing on May 26 an appeal by certain residents of Bhai Ram Camp, DID Camp, and Masjid Camp assailing a single judge's order, which refused to interfere with their eviction.

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The court asked the counsel for the authorities as well as the appellants to take instructions on the aspect of decent rehabilitation of the residents of the three camps.

It suggested constituting a commission to look into the condition and availability of basic amenities, like sanitation and water, at the proposed relocation site.

The court also sought the Centre's stand on providing metro passes and bus passes to the residents for some time.

The appellant's senior counsel urged the court to "protect" the residents in the meantime, stating that they were facing a deadline of May 25.

"We have law officers, the ASG is here, the DUSIB counsel is here. Don’t do anything till Monday,” the bench orally said.

On May 11, the single judge had refused to interfere with the eviction of residents of the three slum clusters and asked them to vacate the camps within 15 days.

The Centre sought their eviction on the grounds that the jhuggi-jhopdi clusters were in a protected zone, immediately next to an operational Air Force Station, and the decision to remove unauthorised construction in the area was taken to strengthen and secure defence infrastructure and for other important public and security purposes.

It stated that in-situ rehabilitation was not possible in the present case owing to the lack of any alternative accommodation in the vicinity, and the decision was taken to shift 717 dwellers in the three slums to Savda Ghevra instead.

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