Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused to 10-day NIA custody

A Delhi court on Monday sent Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody after he was produced before the Principal District and Sessions judge amid tight security at the Patiala House Court complex.

Mediapersons were not allowed inside the courtroom during the proceedings. A police officer said, "Personnel from the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in and around the court complex," adding that anti-riot teams equipped with protective gear were on standby to prevent any untoward incident.

Ali was arrested by the NIA on Sunday. Officials said the explosives-laden Hyundai i20 that blew up near the Red Fort on November 10 — killing 13 people and injuring several others — was registered in his name.

The car was allegedly driven by Umar Nabi from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, who is believed to have links to a “white collar” terror module busted in connection with the recovery of explosives, mainly from Faridabad in Haryana.

Further details are awaited.