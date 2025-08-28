Delhi court cancels NBW against former official accused in foiled plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

A Delhi court has cancelled the non-bailable warrants against former government official Vikash Yadav in an alleged abduction and extortion case involving a businessman after noting that he could not appear due to the lawyers' strike, court sources said.

Yadav has also been charged by the US authorities for his alleged role in a foiled plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil.

Earlier on August 25, Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler had issued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Yadav, saying he was absent despite repeated calls.

The judge also issued "notice to his surety" under Section 491 (procedure when bond has been forfeited) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Court sources said Judge Laler on Wednesday cancelled the NBWs, besides restoring the surety furnished for his bail, after his counsel moved an application underlining that Yadav could not attend the hearing because of the strike.

They said the matter has been posted for Yadav's appearance on October 17.

Yadav was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police in December 2023, following a complaint from a Delhi-based businessman, accusing him of extortion and abduction.

A chargesheet was filed in March 2024, and Yadav was granted bail in April 2024.

A court granted Yadav exemption from personal appearance on March 24 after his lawyer informed the judge that the personal details of the accused were made public, making him vulnerable.

