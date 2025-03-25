Rekha Gupta presents BJP's first Delhi budget in 27 years, allocates Rs 5,100 crore for women scheme

Delhi Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 with an outlay of Rs one lakh crore, marking a 31.5 per cent increase from the previous year.

Calling it a "historic Budget," Gupta emphasized that the era of "corruption and inefficiency" was over, with the government doubling capital expenditure to Rs 28,000 crore.

This increased spending will be directed towards infrastructure development, including roads, sewer systems, and water supply.

The Budget focuses on ten key areas, including electricity, roads, water, and connectivity. The Delhi government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for improved transport links within Delhi-NCR.

In a welfare measure, Rs 5,100 crore has been earmarked to provide Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women. Additionally, Rs 2,144 crore has been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, aiming to strengthen healthcare services in the capital.

This Budget is the first presented by a BJP-led government in Delhi in over 26 years, following the party's victory over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in last month's Assembly elections.

