Delhi car blast: Heightened security in Kolkata ahead of India-South Africa Test

In the wake of the blast in Delhi, heavy security arrangements have been put in place in and around Kolkata, where the first cricket Test between India and South Africa is set to begin at Eden Gardens this week, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Amid heightened vigilance, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with officers at various levels.

The 25-minute meeting focused on strengthening security measures across the city and ensuring readiness for any emergency, the officer said.

On the security front for the upcoming Test at Eden Gardens, the officer said adequate measures are being taken to prevent any attempt to disturb peace in the city.

"The police are taking all necessary steps. We held meetings yesterday and again today to ensure there are no lapses. Adequate security has been arranged for the venue, both teams, and their management. We do not foresee any problems," Verma told reporters.

The Commissioner, along with other senior police officers, also visited Eden Gardens to review the security arrangements personally. Long queues were seen outside ticket counters ahead of the much-anticipated Test match.

"The number of police personnel deployed at all ticket sale points has been increased to maintain order and prevent any untoward incident. Patrolling around the stadium has also been intensified," the officer added.

As Eden Gardens falls under the jurisdiction of the Indian Army's Eastern Command, senior Army officials also visited the stadium alongside the police to coordinate joint security arrangements.

Kolkata Police have also issued strict surveillance directives to prevent any potential exploitation of the situation by extremist elements.

Officers have been asked to keep a close watch on foreign nationals arriving from Bangladesh and Nepal, as well as on seasonal wool traders from Kashmir and Afghanistan who frequent the city during winter.

During the security review, Solomon V Nesakumar, ACP of the Kolkata Police STF, reportedly said that terror outfits might attempt to use Kolkata as a base for sleeper modules, and stressed the need for continuous vigilance and coordination among intelligence units.

The Commissioner instructed officers to conduct random naka checks at key intersections and vulnerable points.

"Since the Delhi explosion was reportedly carried out using a vehicle, we are maintaining a special watch on parked and moving vehicles to prevent any similar attempt at sabotage," the officer said.

All police stations were directed to remain alert, particularly those near Metro railway stations.

The Delhi car blast on Monday evening took place close to a Metro rail station near Red Fort, leaving 12 people dead so far.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.