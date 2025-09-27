Curfew in Leh leaves foreign tourists stranded, permits for Pangong Lake trips delayed amid unrest

What was meant to be a week-long holiday exploring the scenic landscapes of Ladakh has turned into days of uncertainty for many tourists following the imposition of curfew here on Wednesday.

Amanda V Varvocks, an Australian tourist who reached the town on Thursday, said she was confined to her hotel and rued the "lack of information" from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leh town was rocked by violent protests on Wednesday during a shutdown called by the youth wing of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) to press for advancement of talks between the centre and Ladakh representatives with regard to the primary demand of statehood and extension of the sixth schedule of the Constitution to the region.

Four people died and scores of others were injured in the firing as police and paramilitary forces struggled to control the situation amid rampaging crowds indulging in arson and stone-pelting targeting the hill council headquarters and a BJP office.

“This is nothing short of a nightmare...we have planned a visit to different places during our stay here, but the administration is not forthcoming. We have paid for our visit to Pangong Lake and also received the permit, but they are not allowing us, saying there is no signature on the slip,” Vorvoks, also known by her nickname Mandy, told PTI.

Accompanied by Indian citizen Anuj Handoo, who works in a private bank in Delhi-NCR, she said the lack of clear communication from the officials is frustrating and urged the government to give a clarification so that tourists can decide whether to continue their stay or cut short their visit.

"The problem is only in the town where we are being forced to stay. There is no issue at other places, but they are not giving us any information," Vorvoks said.

The tourist said she had visited many places in India, and it was her long-cherished wish to visit Ladakh. "The wish was fulfilled, but I would not have liked it this way." She said the hotel staff are also concerned about their guests, as they are running low on essential supplies due to the security lockdown.

Handoo said they have been trying to get the official's signature on the permit slip for visiting Pangong Lake for the last two days, but could not succeed due to the curfew.

"We are returning on October 2 and want the government to appoint a nodal officer to facilitate the smooth movement of tourists," he said.

Handoo said they have heard that some foreign tourists were cleared for the trip and have left for the lake.

"Most of the tourists are staying in their hotel rooms,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ladakh administration has asked job aspirants appearing in the examination for selection of civil judge (junior division), being conducted by the J&K Public Service Commission, to produce their admit cards, which shall be treated as curfew passes during their to-and-fro movement.

“In view of the restrictions currently put in place, candidates belonging to Leh and Kargil are hereby informed that they will be allowed to travel to Srinagar or Jammu (in J&K) for appearing in the examination (on September 28) on production of their admit cards, which shall be treated as curfew passes during their to-and-fro movement,” an official announcement said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.