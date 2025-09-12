CRPF flags Rahul Gandhi’s security lapses, Congress smells intimidation

The CRPF has flagged alleged security protocol violations by Rahul Gandhi during his domestic visits and foreign trips and warned of serious risks, prompting the Congress to wonder whether it was a “veiled attempt” to intimidate him after he announced another imminent disclosure on “vote chori”.

The CRPF’s VIP security unit on Thursday shot off a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighting “unscheduled movements without intimation” during Rahul’s domestic visits and before his trips abroad.

Rahul, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is a Z-plus (ASL) protectee of the CRPF, which reports to the Union home ministry. He is accompanied by around 10-12 armed commandos. As part of the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL), the CRPF conducts early reconnaissance of locations Rahul plans to visit.

Sources said the CRPF in its letter urged Rahul to follow the protocols, highlighting that any violation of established procedures weakened the effectiveness of VVIP security arrangements.

The letter also cited his trips to Malaysia, Italy, London, Vietnam, Qatar and Dubai.

Sources said under the “Yellow Book” protocol, high-security protectees were required to inform their security wing in advance about their movements so that adequate arrangements can be made. Officials alleged that the Congress leader had not consistently followed the procedure.

Reacting to the CRPF’s letter, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said: “The timing of the CRPF’s letter and its instant public release raises disturbing questions. It comes just as Shri Rahul Gandhi is leading the charge against the BJP’s Vote Chori carried out with the Election Commission’s complicity.”

“Is this a veiled attempt to intimidate the leader of the Opposition, who has already announced another imminent disclosure? Is the government rattled by the truth he is about to reveal?”

Rahul has iterated his allegations of “vote theft” by the ruling BJP and said he had already provided evidence of it and would present more “explosive proof” soon.

In a security breach during his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar last month, Rahul, who was riding a two-wheeler, was suddenly hugged by an unidentified man. As the Congress leader struggled to keep his balance, security personnel pounced on the intruder, who was slapped and shoved aside.

The BJP has always questioned the motive behind Rahul’s foreign trips. Recently, the party targeted him for his trip to Malaysia after the completion of his Yatra in Bihar.

“Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the Congress Yuvraj, who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that no one is supposed to know about?” BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya had posted.

The CRPF had in 2022 claimed Rahul had committed 113 security protocol violations since 2020 after the Congress wrote to the Centre about security breaches

during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi.

In 2019, the Narendra Modi government had withdrawn the Special Protection Group cover of Rahul, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming there was no “direct threat” to them. The CRPF was handed over the responsibility of their security.