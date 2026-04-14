Cow vigilante attack sparks protests, highway blocked in Jammu’s Ramban

Tensions flared up in Jammu’s Ramban district as hundreds of people staged protests and blocked the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Monday after cow vigilantes allegedly assaulted and chased a youth on Sunday, forcing him to jump into a fast-flowing river.

Officials said the youth remained untraced despite a rescue operation lasting more than a day. The administration has set up a special investigation team and four persons have been detained.

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Several vehicles remained stranded on the highway after protesters resisted attempts to disperse. A large contingent of police was deployed to prevent any untoward incident. Ramban is a Muslim-majority district in the Jammu region.

Locals said Tanveer Ahmad of Mundkhal Pogal was driving a cow and its two calves in a vehicle when vigilantes reportedly assaulted him. They said he was either killed and dumped into Nallah Bishlari, a tributary of the Chenab, or forced to jump into the river to escape their fury.

NC MLA Sajjad Shaheen, who visited the spot on Monday, said the police were investigating whether Ahmad died trying to save his life or was killed. "We are farmers and earn a livelihood by rearing cows and selling their milk. Some miscreants who want to vitiate peace are involved in it.

"Both Muslims and Hindus are condemning the incident. We have inherited the legacy of communal harmony from our elders... I request people to maintain communal harmony," he said. Ramban senior superintendent of police Arun Gupta said an SIT has been set up under the sub-divisional police officer, Banihal, to investigate the case.

Residents said it had become a routine for cow vigilantes to harass the nomads engaged in cattle rearing but police never took action despite complaints. "It happens routinely at Digdole. Drivers are tortured but no action has been taken in previous cases. What we are learning in this case is that they rained stones on his vehicle before chasing him," a local said.