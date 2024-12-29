MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 29 December 2024

Contractor suicide: Does Ambedkar's Constitution not apply to Kharge's family, asks BJP

Kharge dismissed the allegation, stating that his name was not mentioned in the suicide note and called for a police investigation into the matter

PTI Published 29.12.24, 06:43 PM

File picture

Opposition BJP on Sunday hit out at Mallikarjun Kharge over the alleged suicide of a contractor in Karnataka, wondering whether the Constitution does not apply to the family of the Congress president.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, alleged that Kharge's son and state Minister Priyank Kharge was responsible for the suicide of Bidar-based civil contractor Sachin Panchal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Ambedkar’s Constitution not apply to the Kharge family? Priyank Kharge, who preaches to everyone, should resign and demonstrate morality, the BJP leader demanded.

Ashoka claimed that the close associates of Kharge were involved in the death of contractor Panchal.

Panchal allegedly ended his life by lying down in front of an approaching train on Thursday.

In his alleged suicide note, Panchal held Kharge’s close aide, Raju Kapanur, responsible for his death, accusing him of issuing death threats over money.

Kharge dismissed the allegation, stating that his name was not mentioned in the suicide note and called for a police investigation into the matter.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Contractor Suicide Mallikarjun Kharge Priyank Kharge
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bird strike or blunder? South Korean plane crash sparks questions and conspiracies

The single-aisle aircraft was seen in video broadcast on local media skidding down the runway with no visible landing gear before slamming into a wall in an explosion of flame and debris
Quote left Quote right

Priyank Kharge, who preaches to everyone, should resign and demonstrate morality

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT