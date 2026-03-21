Congress cries 'moral cowardice' over Modi govt's refusal to condemn US-Israel attacks on Iran

The Congress on Saturday accused the Modi government of “moral cowardice” and a “political betrayal” of India’s civilisational values for not condemning the US-Israel aerial assault on Iran or efforts to force regime change.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to use his much-publicised ties with Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu to push for a ceasefire.

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In a statement on X, Ramesh noted that it had been 21 days since the US and Israel launched the aerial assault on Iran, and 23 days since Modi returned from his “much-trumpeted” visit to Israel.

He said the government had neither condemned the assault nor the targeted killings of Iranian leaders, and had also remained silent on what he described as efforts by the US and Israel to force a regime change that could trigger civil war in Iran.

Ramesh further questioned whether India had mounted any serious diplomatic initiative to halt the conflict, including Iran’s retaliatory strikes on energy and infrastructure in Gulf countries, or used its leadership’s ties with Washington and Tel Aviv to push for de-escalation.

“These four ‘NOs’ reflect the moral cowardice and political betrayal of India’s civilisational values,” he said.

The conflict, now in its third week, has shown no signs of easing. Israel said Iran continued missile strikes early Saturday, while Saudi Arabia reported intercepting 20 drones over its eastern region, home to key oil installations.

Iran has also targeted energy infrastructure in Gulf countries and issued threats against recreational and tourist sites worldwide.

The United States has moved to reinforce its military presence, deploying additional warships and around 2,500 Marines.

The death toll has crossed 1,300 in Iran, over 1,000 in Lebanon, 15 in Israel and 13 US military personnel, with millions displaced in Iran and Lebanon.