MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 17 November 2025

Congress slams govt over 27 lakh MGNREGA deletions, calls it ‘systematic attempt to end scheme’

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, shared on X a media report which claimed that nearly 27 lakh workers’ names were deleted from the database of MGNREGA between October 10 and November 14 this year

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 17.11.25, 05:12 PM
Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh PTI picture

The Congress on Monday accused the government of deleting nearly 27 lakh workers' names from the MGNREGA database between October 10 and November 14, calling it not an isolated move but a “systematic attempt to end” the rural jobs scheme.

The party renewed demands for a minimum wage of Rs 400 a day and a halt to mandatory use of technologies such as the Aadhaar-Based Payment System, the National Mobile Monitoring System and e-KYC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Citing a media report on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the deletions far exceeded the 10.5 lakh additions in the same period. “Another day, another attempt to deny India’s rural poor their legislative right to employment… the Modi Government has deleted 27 lakh names… Six lakh of these beneficiaries were active workers,” he wrote, adding that the mass removal coincided with the rollout of the “e-KYC” process.

Also Read

"The Modi government's crimes against this landmark legislation include the introduction of the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) app and the Aadhaar-Based Payment System (ABPS), which have prevented an estimated 2 crore workers from securing their legal right to work and payment," he said.

Ramesh further said the Congress' demands have been consistent and include significant budget enhancement and stricter implementation of the policy on timely payment of wages.

The Congress has demanded that a minimum MGNREGA wage of Rs 400 per day to kickstart real income growth, he said.

Ramesh said the Congress has also demanded the constitution of a Standing Committee to set MGNREGA wages in the future and an immediate halt to the mandatory adoption of exclusionary technology like ABPS, NMMS, and e-KYC.

RELATED TOPICS

Jairam Ramesh KYC Process Minimum Wage Rate
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh demands that India ‘immediately hand over’ Sheikh Hasina, ex-minister Kamal

India says it has ‘noted’ Hasina verdict, backs peace and stability in Bangladesh. The ousted PM, who fled Bangladesh after violent demonstrations unseated her government in August 2024, has been in India since
Sheikh Hasina
Quote left Quote right

I am not afraid to face my accusers in a proper tribunal where evidence can be tested fairly

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT