Congress slams Centre for Great Nicobar projects, claims 'unmindful of concerns of locals'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the need for a draft "Comprehensive Tribal Welfare Plan" on Saturday, raising doubts on the government's claims that the Great Nicobar infrastructure project would not displace any local tribes.

Citing a report, he said the Andaman and Nicobar administration has prepared a draft plan to "relocate" Nicobarese families affected by the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The bulldozer moves on unmindful of the concerns of the local communities," he said on X.

"But there is a fundamental contradiction here: the Modi Government claims that the Great Nicobar Infra project will not disturb or displace tribes -- then why a relocation plan? Clearly, the claim is a lie," Ramesh said in the post, while also sharing a news article on the report.

The report claims that a draft plan outlining the "relocation" of Nicobarese tribal communities affected by the Union government's Great Nicobar Island (GNI) mega-infrastructure project "to their ancestral lands" has created confusion and is exacerbating existing apprehensions among locals.

This draft -- "Comprehensive Tribal Welfare Plan" -- prepared by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration and circulated on March 13, 2026, for consultation with line departments and the Tribal Council of Great Nicobar, proposes a Rs 42.52-crore outlay over 24 months for the "relocation of Nicobarese tribal communities from tsunami-affected or project-impacted areas," the report claims.