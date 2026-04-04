MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Congress slams Centre for Great Nicobar projects, claims 'unmindful of concerns of locals'

The report claims that a draft plan outlining the 'relocation' of Nicobarese tribal communities affected by the Union government's Great Nicobar Island mega-infrastructure project 'to their ancestral lands' has created confusion and is exacerbating existing apprehensions among locals

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 04.04.26, 01:33 PM
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, April 3, 2026.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, April 3, 2026. PTI

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the need for a draft "Comprehensive Tribal Welfare Plan" on Saturday, raising doubts on the government's claims that the Great Nicobar infrastructure project would not displace any local tribes.

Citing a report, he said the Andaman and Nicobar administration has prepared a draft plan to "relocate" Nicobarese families affected by the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The bulldozer moves on unmindful of the concerns of the local communities," he said on X.

"But there is a fundamental contradiction here: the Modi Government claims that the Great Nicobar Infra project will not disturb or displace tribes -- then why a relocation plan? Clearly, the claim is a lie," Ramesh said in the post, while also sharing a news article on the report.

The report claims that a draft plan outlining the "relocation" of Nicobarese tribal communities affected by the Union government's Great Nicobar Island (GNI) mega-infrastructure project "to their ancestral lands" has created confusion and is exacerbating existing apprehensions among locals.

This draft -- "Comprehensive Tribal Welfare Plan" -- prepared by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration and circulated on March 13, 2026, for consultation with line departments and the Tribal Council of Great Nicobar, proposes a Rs 42.52-crore outlay over 24 months for the "relocation of Nicobarese tribal communities from tsunami-affected or project-impacted areas," the report claims.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Tribals Great Nicobar Island
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Cong candidate becomes Bengal's first deleted voter to get right restored by SIR tribunal

Mehtab Sheikh, a contractor from Farakka, moved Supreme Court to secure directive to decide his case
Mamata Banerjee and Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

On one side, there is fear of the TMC, on the other side, you have the BJP's trust

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT