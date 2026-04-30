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regular-article-logo Thursday, 30 April 2026

Vietnamese President To Lam to visit India for three days from May 5, focus on defence and trade

This will be Lam's first visit to India after being elected as the president

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 30.04.26, 10:39 AM
To Lam

Vietnam's top leader To Lam swears in as the country's president in Hanoi, Vietnam Tuesday, April 7, 2026. AP/PTI

Vietnamese President To Lam will undertake a three-day visit to India beginning May 5 to shore up bilateral ties in areas of defence, trade and critical technologies.

This will be Lam's first visit to India after being elected as the president. Lam will receive a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 6. He will also visit Bodh Gaya and Mumbai as part of his India tour.

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President Droupadi Murmu will also meet the visiting leader.

Other leaders are expected to meet President To Lam as well.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with President To Lam across the spectrum of bilateral relations, as also on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

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