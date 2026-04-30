Vietnamese President To Lam to visit India for three days from May 5, focus on defence and trade

Vietnamese President To Lam will undertake a three-day visit to India beginning May 5 to shore up bilateral ties in areas of defence, trade and critical technologies.

This will be Lam's first visit to India after being elected as the president. Lam will receive a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on May 6. He will also visit Bodh Gaya and Mumbai as part of his India tour.

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President Droupadi Murmu will also meet the visiting leader.

Other leaders are expected to meet President To Lam as well.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold wide-ranging discussions with President To Lam across the spectrum of bilateral relations, as also on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.