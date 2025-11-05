Congress questions Modi’s ‘silence’ after White House says Trump, PM speak ‘pretty frequently’

The Congress on Wednesday questioned what it called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” to acknowledge his conversations with US President Donald Trump, after the White House said the two leaders “speak pretty frequently” and continue trade discussions.

The party on Wednesday asked why the prime minister refuses to admit it and what he was “afraid of.”

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the prime minister, saying that the people of India have often learned about key developments concerning India-US relations through American officials rather than their own government.

“It was from an announcement of the U.S. Secretary of State at 5:37 PM on May 10th that the people of India got to know that Operation Sindoor had been abruptly halted,” Ramesh wrote on X.

“It is now from the White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt that the people of India have got to know that President Trump and Prime Minister Modi have been talking to each other frequently on the trade (or) deal. They should indeed be talking to each other. But why does the Prime Minister refuse to acknowledge it? Why does he refuse to accept that he speaks to President Trump? What is he afraid of?”

His remarks came after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that President Trump “feels very positive and strongly about the future of the India-US relationship.”

“I think he feels very positive and strongly about it. As you know, he recently, a few weeks back, spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian-American officials at the White House,” Leavitt said in response to a question about bilateral ties.

She added, “The president and his trade team continue to be in very serious discussions with India with respect to that topic. So I know the president has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently.”

Last month, Trump hosted a Diwali celebration at the Oval Office, attended by Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Vinay Kwatra and prominent Indian-American community leaders. During the event, Trump also spoke to Modi by phone, extending Diwali greetings and expressing hope that the two democracies would “continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism.”

Modi responded on X, thanking Trump for his “warm Diwali greetings,” and wrote: “On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms.”

The White House remarks come as trade talks between Washington and New Delhi continue, with Trump recently saying he hoped to reach a deal with India. Relations between the two countries had soured after the US doubled tariffs on Indian imports in response to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil, though Indian refiners have since reduced imports from Moscow following fresh American sanctions on Russian energy firms.