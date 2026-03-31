BJP, Left axis in Kerala: Rahul Gandhi flags ‘hand in glove’ nexus ahead of polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the Left government in Kerala is "completely supported" by the BJP.

Addressing an election rally in Adoor, Pathanamthitta district, on Monday, Rahul said: "The LDF is completely supported by the BJP. We are fighting here in the elections against the LDF, which is completely supported by the BJP. On one side is the (Congress-helmed) UDF and on the other side is the combination of the LDF and the BJP. There is the BJP's hidden hands in the Kerala elections and it does not want the UDF to come to power as it is fully aware that the only force that challenges them in the country is the Congress."

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He added: “The BJP knows that if they are in power in Delhi, then any LDF government in Kerala is fully under their control. The first proof of this is that the people who fight the BJP get attacked and threatened by them. I myself have been attacked, and have 36 cases against me. There is no attack on the CM of Kerala by the BJP."

If Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “surrendered” to US President Donald Trump, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has “surrendered” to Modi, Rahul said.

Rahul, who also addressed rallies in four other crucial Assembly constituencies in central Kerala, alleged that "the Prime Minister often speaks about temples and religion, but remained silent on Sabarimala when he came to Kerala on Sunday", referring to the gold theft at the shrine.

"He did not mention the issues related to Lord Ayyappa temple. This shows that BJP and LDF are hand in glove," Rahul said.

Coming down heavily on Modi over the Jeffrey Epstein issue, the Congress leader claimed that the controversy was deliberately not taken up for discussion in Parliament.