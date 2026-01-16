Delhi: Commission for Air Quality Management invokes GRAP stage III across NCR, AQI hits 354

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has reimposed curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as Delhi’s air quality continues to worsen, officials said on Friday.

Data shared by authorities showed that the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital climbed from 343 at 4 pm on Thursday to 354 at 4 pm on Friday, indicating a steady upward trend.

Officials warned that the situation could deteriorate further in the coming days.

“Further, forecasts for weather and meteorological conditions by the IMD/IITM indicate that due to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants, Delhi’s average AQI is likely to breach the 400-mark and enter the ‘severe’ category in the coming days,” a senior official said.

Against this backdrop, the CAQM decided to act before pollution levels crossed into the severe bracket. “Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, AQI forecasts and to prevent further deterioration, the CAQM sub-committee on GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) today took the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR as a proactive measure,” the official said.

GRAP Stage III restrictions had earlier been lifted on January 2 after an improvement in air quality. However, authorities said that several preventive and control measures under GRAP Stages I and II are already in force across the National Capital Region.

The GRAP framework classifies air quality into four categories: ‘poor’ (AQI 201–300), ‘very poor’ (AQI 301–400), ‘severe’ (AQI 401–450) and ‘severe plus’ (AQI above 450). Each stage triggers a set of measures aimed at curbing pollution sources.

Delhi-NCR typically sees a spike in pollution levels during the winter months due to a combination of unfavourable meteorological conditions and emissions from vehicles, stubble burning, firecrackers and local sources.

The Commission also issued a clarification on vehicle restrictions under the current curbs, stating that BS-4 diesel operated light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the national capital, except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.