MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 06 November 2025

Cold wave grips Himachal: Lahaul and Spiti records -5.5°C, snowfall in parts of Kinnaur

Icy winds sweep higher reaches as temperatures dip sharply; dry spell likely to continue for a week, says Met department

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 06.11.25, 06:04 PM
Lahaul and Spiti: A view of a snow-covered area, in Lahaul and Spiti

Lahaul and Spiti: A view of a snow-covered area, in Lahaul and Spiti PTI

Cold wave conditions persisted across the higher reaches and tribal belts of Himachal Pradesh, with Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district recording a minimum temperature of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, the meteorological centre said on Thursday.

An appreciable drop in minimum temperatures was reported from several areas, with Keylong recording minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, Kukumseri minus 2.1 degrees, and Kalpa 0.2 degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Traces of snowfall were also reported from Kalpa in Kinnaur district.

Dense fog was witnessed in Sundernagar and shallow fog in Bilaspur, while gusty winds ranging between 35 and 39 kmph swept through Reckongpeo, Tabo, Seobagh and Kukumseri, officials said.

“The minimum temperatures are expected to fall further in the coming days as winter sets in. However, dry weather will prevail across the state for the next seven days,” weather expert Sandeep Sharma told PTI.

Between October 1 and November 6, Himachal Pradesh received 69.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 29 mm for the post-monsoon period, marking an excess of 140 per cent, the meteorological office added.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump vs. Zohran Mamdani: The showdown to come

President Trump has berated Zohran Mamdani, the mayor-elect of New York City, in public. But privately, Trump describes him as slick and a good talker
Suvendu Adhikari.
Quote left Quote right

KMC is indulging in illegal distribution of birth certificates, not meant for genuine citizens

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT