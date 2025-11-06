Cold wave grips Himachal: Lahaul and Spiti records -5.5°C, snowfall in parts of Kinnaur

Cold wave conditions persisted across the higher reaches and tribal belts of Himachal Pradesh, with Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti district recording a minimum temperature of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, the meteorological centre said on Thursday.

An appreciable drop in minimum temperatures was reported from several areas, with Keylong recording minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, Kukumseri minus 2.1 degrees, and Kalpa 0.2 degrees.

Traces of snowfall were also reported from Kalpa in Kinnaur district.

Dense fog was witnessed in Sundernagar and shallow fog in Bilaspur, while gusty winds ranging between 35 and 39 kmph swept through Reckongpeo, Tabo, Seobagh and Kukumseri, officials said.

“The minimum temperatures are expected to fall further in the coming days as winter sets in. However, dry weather will prevail across the state for the next seven days,” weather expert Sandeep Sharma told PTI.

Between October 1 and November 6, Himachal Pradesh received 69.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 29 mm for the post-monsoon period, marking an excess of 140 per cent, the meteorological office added.