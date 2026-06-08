Cockroach Janta Party protest in Pune on June 11 to seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation: Abhijeet Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday said his party will stage protest in Pune on June 11 to seek Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.

"Let's meet in Pune! Hail Maharashtra!" Dipke posted on X.

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"Cockroaches will demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation in Maharashtra’s educational capital Pune. How many Pune cockroaches will join?" a post on CJP's X handle said.

Asked about recent Gen Z protests in Nepal and Bangladesh, Dipke stressed on Sunday that the CJP movement has been peaceful and cannot be compared with demonstrations that occurred in the neighbouring countries. The CJP is exclusively for Gen Z, and it won't be associated with any political party, he asserted.

The Cockroach Janata Party staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6, demanding the resignation of Pradhan over alleged paper leak cases in the country.

Describing June 6 demonstration as a "historic" show of strength, he said it reflected growing dissatisfaction among students and young people over issues concerning the education system.



Dipke said the agitation would intensify if action was not taken against the Union education minister within a week.

The protest at Jantar Mantar was organised by the CJP, which has been campaigning on issues related to education and examinations. The youth-led movement, which has been demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC exams, plans to intensify its campaign across the country.

The demonstration drew participants from several states, according to the organisers, and featured speeches by students, educators and activists who criticised the Centre's handling of education-related issues.

Participants carried placards seeking the minister’s resignation and wore cockroach masks distributed at the venue. Protesters also raised slogans against what they described as “Hindu-Muslim” politics and shouted “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.