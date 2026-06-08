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regular-article-logo Monday, 08 June 2026

BMW Group India to raise prices by up to 2% across BMW and MINI range from July 1

The move aims to safeguard premium standards amid macroeconomic pressures, particularly rupee depreciation and rising logistics costs

PTI Published 08.06.26, 05:36 PM
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BMW Group India on Monday announced that it will increase prices by up to 2 per cent across its entire BMW and MINI vehicle portfolios, effective July 1, citing macroeconomic pressures.

The price revision will apply to both locally manufactured models and completely built-up units (CBUs) across the BMW and MINI brands, the company said in a statement.

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"To protect our premium standards against macroeconomic headwinds -- specifically rupee depreciation and escalating logistics costs -- we are introducing a price increase of up to 2 per cent across our portfolio, effective July 1," said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India.

BMW India’s locally produced lineup includes models such as the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, M340i and iX1 Long Wheelbase.

The company also offers several CBUs, including the i5 M60, i7, i7 M70, BMW iX, M440i Convertible, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M5 and XM.

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