India, China should view ties as cooperative partners, not rivals: Beijing

China on Monday called on India to adopt the “right strategic perception” that the two countries are cooperative partners rather than rivals, and to view each other as opportunities for development rather than threats.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a media briefing while responding to comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sino-India relations and Moscow’s efforts to maintain balanced ties with both countries during an interaction with global news agency heads, including PTI, on Thursday.

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“The China-India border situation is generally stable and the two sides have a smooth communication channel,” Lin said.

He added that “China and India should stick to the perception that the two countries are cooperative partners, not competitors and rivals, and both countries are opportunities for each other's development, not threats, he said.”

“The two sides need to view and handle the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, enhance mutual trust and expand cooperation, properly handle differences and promote sound and steady development of China-India relations,” he said.

On India’s concerns regarding China’s close ties with Pakistan, Lin said Beijing supports both India and Pakistan in resolving differences through “dialogue and consultation, and jointly keeping the region peaceful and stable.”

Commenting on India, China and Russia relations, Lin noted that the three countries are major emerging economies and said maintaining stable relations serves their interests as well as global peace and security.

“China is ready to maintain communication with Russia and India on advancing trilateral cooperation,” he added.

In his interaction with global media, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying Russia’s long-standing ties with both countries developed independently.

“This is a delicate, multi-faceted relationship between India and China, and interfering into them is not a good idea. Of course, we interact with both our friends -- both India and China,” Putin said.

“President Xi and Prime Minister Modi are both trying to resolve all the issues of mutual interest, including the border issue,” he added.

Putin further said Russia’s relations with India and China have evolved organically and independently, stressing that stronger ties with one do not come at the expense of the other.