MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 08 June 2026

Tamil Nadu: Youtuber arrested for 'critical' videos against, TVK, Opposition accuses Vijay of 'intolerance'

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran termed the arrest an 'authoritarian approach' by the TVK government for criticising administrative shortcomings and ministerial functioning

PTI Published 08.06.26, 05:40 PM
Tamil Nadu chief minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay arrives at Tamil Nadu Bhavan during his maiden official visit to the national capital since assuming office, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Tamil Nadu chief minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay arrives at Tamil Nadu Bhavan during his maiden official visit to the national capital since assuming office, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. PTI

Well-known YouTuber Maridhas was arrested on Monday by a special team of the Chennai City Police for allegedly posting a series of critical videos targeting the TVK government, chief minister C Joseph Vijay and several state ministers, officials said.

Maridhas was picked up from his residence at Surya Nagar here. He is currently being brought to Chennai, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Complete details regarding the specific sections under which he has been booked will be made available following further investigation," the police official added.

According to police sources, following continuous allegations and critical commentary online against the functioning of the state government, the Cyber Crime department of Chennai Police registered a case on its own against the YouTuber.

A special team of the Cyber Crime wing from Chennai arrived in Madurai on Monday. Maridhas was taken into their custody from his residence in Surya Nagar with assistance from the Madurai City Police.

Maridhas, who commands a significant social media following, has frequently courted controversy in the past for his political commentary and has faced multiple police cases.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu condemned the police action, accusing the TVK-led government of authoritarianism and political intolerance.

Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, speaking to reporters in Tiruchirappalli, pointed out the ruling dispensation's shift in stance on freedom of expression.

"Before coming to power, CM Vijay spoke passionately about freedom of expression and condemned the arrest of those who voiced against the government. However, this current governance exhibits intolerance," she said, adding that Maridhas had pointed out administrative deficiencies backed by data without launching personal attacks.

She also alleged institutional bias, citing the lack of police action against another YouTuber, Mukthar, who had reportedly spoken disparagingly about former Chief Minister K Kamaraj.

However, the former Telangana governor said, although she condemned the arrest of Maridhas, she was against remarks made on women.

In a social media statement, NTK chief coordinator Seeman termed the arrest a "blatant act of political vendetta" and demanded Maridhas's immediate release.

"The swift arrest of individuals who criticise the government, while severe criminals involved in daylight murders, sexual assaults, and drug trafficking evade similar heavy-handed action, is deeply concerning," he said.

He argued that if the administration found Maridhas’s comments to be defamatory, they should have pursued legal recourse rather than executing an immediate arrest without a proper investigation.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran termed the arrest an "authoritarian approach" by the TVK government for criticising administrative shortcomings and ministerial functioning.

He urged CM Vijay to immediately halt activities that suppress the freedom of speech guaranteed to citizens by democracy. He further demanded that the ruling administration should face criticism constructively and focus on progressive initiatives instead of retaliatory measures.

RELATED TOPICS

Vijay Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Tamil Nadu
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Fire on oil tanker off Oman: 24 Indian seafarers safe, shipping ministry monitoring situation

The Forward Seamen’s Union of India sought immediate assistance, stating that Indian crew members on board were in distress in a high-risk maritime zone amid rising tensions in West Asia linked to Israel-Iran conflict
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing an executive order at the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., June 3, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Israel, Iran, looking to do an immediate ceasefire. Final negotiations are active

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT