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regular-article-logo Monday, 08 June 2026

'Israel, Iran, looking to do an immediate ceasefire': Trump says final negotiations are active

'The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a 'Final Deal' is reached; Things should move quickly', the US President said in a post on Truth Social.

Reuters, AP Published 08.06.26, 04:41 PM
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing an executive order at the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., June 3, 2026.

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing an executive order at the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., June 3, 2026. Reuters

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that both Israel and Iran are looking to "do an immediate ceasefire", and that final negotiations on "peace" are proceeding.

"Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate CEASEFIRE! Final negotiations on “Peace” are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way. The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a “Final Deal” is reached. Things should move quickly", Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

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The Iranian military's joint command said Monday it was halting its offensive operations, after Israel and Iran exchanged fire in their first attacks since the US struck a ceasefire with Tehran two months ago.

The escalation threatened to drag the Middle East back into a full-scale war.

The joint command said that if Israel or its supporters carried out any further "aggression and hostile acts," including in southern Lebanon, then "much more severe and crushing measures than before will follow."

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24 Indian seafarers seek urgent help after suspected attack on vessel off Oman coast

The Forward Seamen’s Union of India sought immediate assistance, stating that Indian crew members on board were in distress in a high-risk maritime zone amid rising tensions in West Asia linked to Israel-Iran conflict
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing an executive order at the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., June 3, 2026.
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Israel, Iran, looking to do an immediate ceasefire. Final negotiations are active

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