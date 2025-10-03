CISCE launches nationwide Swachh Bharat Quiz for students to mark Gandhi Jayanti

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), in collaboration with MyGov.in, has launched a nationwide 'Swachh Bharat Quiz' for school students to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti, officials said on Friday.

Schools will also conduct reading and reflection from Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography, 'The story of my Experiments with Truth', guided by class teachers, followed by reflection sessions of at least 15 minutes.

"The primary objective of the quiz is to engage students meaningfully in Gandhian values and the spirit of Swachh Bharat. We want students to internalise these lessons and apply them in their daily lives," said Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE.

The quiz will be conducted online on the MyGov.in platform from October 2 to 15. A total prize money of Rs 30,000 has been announced and the prize structure includes a first prize of Rs 7,000, second prize of Rs 5,000, third prize of Rs 3,000, and 15 consolation prizes of Rs 1,000 each.

In addition, every student will receive a jointly issued digital e-certificate of participation from the CISCE and MyGov.in. The quiz is open to all school students across India from class VI onwards, irrespective of their boards of study.

"Through this quiz, students will not only test their knowledge but also gain awareness of health, hygiene, and cleanliness practices, while appreciating the progress of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan," Emannuel said.

"Our aim is to nurture a generation that values both personal well-being and collective responsibility," he added.

All CISCE-affiliated schools have also been asked to organise cleanliness drives and community service, especially involving students of classes 9 and above.

"With this initiative, the CISCE aims to collectively generate over one million hours of service, paying a profound tribute to the Father of the Nation while contributing meaningfully to the Swachh Bharat movement," he said.

