Chirag Paswan's party MP, her MLC husband, has two EPIC cards, claims Tejaswhi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused Vaishali MP Veena Devi, from the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and her husband Dinesh Singh, a Janata Dal (United) MLC, of possessing two Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) each and being registered as voters in two different constituencies.

In a series of posts on X, Tejashwi shared screenshots purportedly from the draft electoral rolls published in Bihar as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

He claimed, “She (Veena Devi) is a registered voter in the assembly seat that falls under her own Lok Sabha seat, and she is also a voter in the Muzaffarpur assembly segment falling under the parliamentary constituency of the same name. The name of her husband, Dinesh Singh, JD(U) MLC, also figures in the column meant for the spouse.”

Alleging irregularities, Tejashwi added, “She has two EPIC IDs — UT01134543 and GSB1037894. She has two votes in two Lok Sabha constituencies in separate districts. Her age is different on two EPIC cards. She filled out two forms during SIR and must have signed twice. Were these two signatures made by her or the Election Commission? In the new draft list the Election Commission has released, how did she get two votes with two EPIC cards in two separate constituencies and separate ages?”

Tejashwi further alleged that her husband also has two EPIC cards — REM0933267 and UT01134527 — and is registered as a voter in two different Lok Sabha seats.

“Is it not a case of fraud, manipulation, and collusion by the Election Commission to ensure a victory for BJP-NDA? Will the EC accept these irregularities and its mistakes in SIR? Will the EC issue two different notices to Dinesh Singh from two different places?” he wrote.

In another post, he said, “He has two votes in separate Lok Sabha constituencies. Did his proximity to the Chief Minister get him two votes? He is Vaishali MP Veena Devi’s husband. She, too, has two votes. Is this not a fraud to ensure NDA’s victory? Will the Election Commission admit to these errors?”

The RJD leader also linked the allegations to a wider pattern, stating that senior BJP leader and Muzaffarpur Mayor Nirmala Devi and her two relatives also “have dual voter ID cards”.

In those cases, too, the Election Commission has issued notices seeking explanations.

The BJP and JD(U) have rejected Tejashwi’s claims.

Responding to a similar allegation, JD(U) MLC Dinesh Singh said he had already applied to have his name removed from one constituency. “I vote from only one place. Last time, too, I voted from only one place. The prince of jungle-raj (Tejashwi Yadav) is simply trying to mislead people by giving wrong facts,” he said.