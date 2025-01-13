MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 13 January 2025

Another child tests positive for HMPV in Puducherry, undergoing treatment in JIPMER

Puducherry reported the first HMPV (a three-year-old child) and was treated in a private hospital. The girl was discharged on Jan 11 after a full recovery

PTI Published 13.01.25, 11:54 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

One more child in Puducherry tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and is undergoing treatment in the centrally administered JIPMER here, a top official said.

Director of Health for Puducherry, V Ravichandran, in a release on late Sunday said that the girl child complained of fever, cough and running nose. She was admitted in JIPMER a few days ago and has been under treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the child was recovering well and all precautionary measures had been taken.

Puducherry reported the first HMPV (a three-year-old child) last week and was treated in a private hospital. The girl was discharged on Saturday after a full recovery.

The Puducherry administration has geared up all steps in the context of the virus, the Director said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

HMPV Outbreak Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) Puducherry
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Maha Kumbh begins in UP's Prayagraj, nearly 60 lakh devotees take holy dip at Sangam

At least 2,700 cameras with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that will provide real-time monitoring and facial recognition technology will be used at entry points
Amit Shah. 
Quote left Quote right

Sharad Pawar & Uddhav Thackeray have been shown their places by people of Maharashtra

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT