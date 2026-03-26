Centre says no LPG shortage, supplies adequate; states report strain amid disruptions

The Centre maintained on Thursday there is no nationwide shortage of fuel even as states have begun to take measures to manage distribution.

The petroleum ministry said India has about 60 days of fuel stock cover and has secured around 800,000 tonnes of LPG, with one full month of supply arranged.

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It said all petrol pumps and LPG distributors are stocked and operating normally, and dismissed reports of shortages as a “deliberate misinformation campaign”.

Domestic LPG production has been ramped up, reducing import requirements, while additional cargoes have been secured from multiple countries to ensure steady availability, the ministry said.

The supply concerns come amid disruptions in West Asia that have affected global energy flows and LPG imports.

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In Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma convened an all-party meeting on LPG availability, reiterating that stocks are sufficient while urging vigilance. The state government warned of strict action against illegal hoarding and black marketing, and called for public cooperation to prevent panic-driven demand.

In Maharashtra, minister Girish Mahajan also sought to allay concerns, asserting that there is no shortage of cooking gas or other fuels in the state. He attributed the anxiety to rumours and statements by opposition leaders, and said the Union government has assured continued supply of LPG.

In Chhattisgarh, commercial LPG supply has been capped at 20 per cent of the previous month’s consumption, with priority accorded to essential services such as hospitals, institutions and transport hubs. Authorities have also introduced time-bound refill booking for domestic consumers and stepped up monitoring to prevent overcrowding and hoarding.

Meghalaya has sought a substantial increase in LPG supply from the Centre after facing reduced deliveries, particularly of commercial cylinders, affecting hotels and restaurants, a state minister said on Thursday.

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The impact of reduced supplies was felt most acutely in Shillong and tourist hubs such as Sohra, where hotel and resort owners said they are being forced to scale down operations and switch to alternative cooking methods, including firewood, charcoal and induction cooktops, due to limited LPG availability.

Industry stakeholders said there has been no visible supply for the past two weeks, disrupting regular kitchen operations.

The shortage has also affected essential services. A community kitchen in Shillong that served nearly 200 people daily was forced to shut down for the first time after failing to procure LPG cylinders, with operators saying they could not secure a single cylinder despite repeated attempts.

The Meghalaya government has sought a 50–60 per cent increase in LPG allocation from the Centre, citing reduced deliveries of commercial cylinders. While there is no acute shortage for domestic use, officials said supply to hotels and restaurants remains constrained.

On Thursday, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd announced they are planning fresh tenders to procure over half a million induction cookstoves in two phases to meet rising demand for electric cooking appliances amid the crisis. The move comes as demand for induction-based cooking has surged due to LPG supply concerns.