Tuesday, 18 November 2025

Centre issues advisory to TV channels after Red Fort blast coverage sparks concern

Ministry says some broadcasts justified alleged attackers and risked inciting violence or undermining national security

PTI Published 18.11.25, 09:35 PM
Representational Image File

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday issued an advisory to all private television channels against telecasting visuals that could aid, abet or promote unlawful activities.

“It has come to the notice of this ministry that some news channels have been broadcasting content related to alleged persons involved in Red Fort blasts, justifying their acts of violence, as well as information videos of how to make explosive material,” the advisory to all private satellite TV channels said.

It said such broadcasts may inadvertently encourage or incite violence, disrupt public order, and pose risks to national security.

"All TV channels are advised to exercise the highest level of discretion and sensitivity while reporting on such matters,” the advisory said.

It cited sections of the Cable Television Network Rules which state that no programme should contain anything obscene, defamatory, deliberately false, or suggestive innuendos and half-truths; be likely to encourage or incite violence, contain anything against the maintenance of law and order, or promote anti-national attitudes; or contain anything that affects the integrity of the nation.

All TV channels are further advised to avoid telecasting visuals that could aid, abet or promote unlawful activities, the advisory said.

The advisory comes in the wake of certain television channels carrying content on making explosives in the aftermath of the recent blast near the Red Fort in Delhi that left several people dead.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

