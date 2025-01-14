Centre is 'undermining' autonomy of state universities with UGC Regulations: Kerala CM

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday accused the Centre and the University Grants Commission of "attempting to destabilise" the higher education institutions, highlighting the latest UGC draft regulations as a prime example.

He said the regulations, which "threaten the autonomy" of state universities, undermine the independence granted to them by acts formulated by elected legislative assemblies.

Vijayan made these remarks after inaugurating an international conclave on next generation higher education, organised by the state Higher Education Department here.

During his address, the CM made it clear that the state has no opposition to fixing minimum qualifications for teacher appointments or similar matters, and it fully adhered to such regulations.

However, the UGC "overstepping its boundaries in this way is unacceptable", he said adding that most of the universities are funded by state resources, with minimal central contributions.

"It is concerning and disappointing to observe that the Union Government and the UGC are adopting an approach aimed at destabilising these institutions under the state government," he said.

"A prime example of this is the latest UGC regulations, which threaten the autonomy of state universities." The Left veteran also urged the central government and UGC to respect the autonomy of universities and the rights of state governments in matters concerning education.

"By pursuing such actions, the UGC and the union government fail to recognise that these efforts could lead to the collapse of a publicly-funded higher education system that is efficient, ultimately paving the way for more private educational institutions." Vijayan also said such attempts would not only harm public universities, but also erode the credibility of the UGC itself.

The CM stepped up his attack against the UGC days after he had slammed the 'Draft UGC Regulations 2025', claiming that they take away states' rights to appoint Vice Chancellors and vest unchecked powers in the Chancellors.

The draft UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment & Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025, was released last week.

According to the Union Education Ministry, the draft guidelines aim to give flexibility to the universities in appointing and promoting teachers and academic staff in their institutions.

In his speech, Vijayan also outlined the progress Kerala has made in the higher education sector, noting several significant structural changes.

At a time when the Kerala government is trying to transform the state into a hub of higher education in the country, this conclave assumes greater significance, he said.

Despite facing financial challenges, the state government has consistently ensured that funds earmarked for the higher education sector are protected, the CM added.

