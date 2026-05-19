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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 19 May 2026

Centre denies gold monetisation plan for temple trusts, calls rumours baseless

It also clarified that claims suggesting gold plates on temple towers, doors, or other temple structures will be considered as 'Strategic Gold Reserves of India' are false, misleading, and entirely baseless

PTI Published 19.05.26, 12:35 PM
The gold-adorned 'shikhar' of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

The gold-adorned 'shikhar' of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir PTI file photo

Debunking all rumours and speculations, the government on Tuesday said it is not planning to introduce a monetisation scheme for gold held by temple trusts, or any religious institution across the country.

Such rumours are completely false, misleading and without any basis, the finance ministry said in a clarification.

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It also clarified that claims suggesting gold plates on temple towers, doors, or other temple structures will be considered as 'Strategic Gold Reserves of India' are false, misleading, and entirely baseless.

The ministry urged citizens not to believe or circulate such rumours.

Spreading unverified information creates unnecessary confusion and may mislead the public, it said.

The government urges all citizens to rely only on official communications issued through authorised channels, it said.

Any information regarding policy decisions or government schemes will be shared through official press releases, government websites, and verified public communication platforms, it added.

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