Centre pushes Viksit Bharat drives in schools as pre-exam activity load sparks concern

The Centre wants school students, busy preparing for annual and board exams, to participate in activities centred on Viksit Bharat and Operation Sindoor in the run-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme on exam stress.

Instructed by the education ministry, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday wrote to all 31,000 affiliated schools to hold a series of activities from January 12-23. Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), an interactive programme, is scheduled to be held in the last week of this month.

The CBSE has requested the schools to ensure enthusiastic participation and share photographs and brief details of the activities on social media using the hashtag #SwadeshiPPC.

The activities commenced on Monday with the Swadeshi Sankalp Daud — a run for self-reliance.

At the programme, students were asked to take a pledge to commit themselves to support national initiatives such as “Local for Vocal”, “Make in India” and “One district one product”.

“With dedication and national pride, I commit to contribute to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of building a strong, self-reliant and developed India — Viksit Bharat by 2047,” read the pledge circulated in schools.

The schools have been instructed to send selected students to designated Kendriya Vidyalayas in the district on January 23 for participation in a quiz competition on Operation Sindoor.

“You are requested to encourage students to participate in all the activities and submit a consolidated report of activities undertaken after completion of the programme…,” the CBSE letter states.

Recitals of Vande Mataram, organising indigenous games such as kho-kho, kabaddi and shatranj, performing short plays on exam stress and skilling

opportunities, yoga sessions and prose and poetry competitions on India’s cultural history are among the other listed activities.

Schools are also expected to make short videos of students speaking about “the positive impact” of the PPC.

The principal of a private school here said the rise in government-directed activities was eating into the study time.

“The school and the state government keep on sending circulars on holding events on various issues, including government schemes. Some of the programmes, particularly those related to health and hygiene, are educational. However, expecting the schools to involve children in such programmes every week is a big burden on both the schools and the students,” the principal, who did not wish to be identified, said.

A teacher of a Kendriya Vidyalaya said Class X and XII board exams were scheduled to start from mid-February. “Students need time to focus on studies. If

they have to be encouraged to take part in all these activities till January 23, their concentration will be affected,” he said.