CBI arrests four in Rs 7.67 crore digital extortion case

The CBI has arrested four cyber criminals, two each from Mumbai and Moradabad, in a digital arrest case where the victim was extorted 42 times over three months to the tune of ₹7.67 crore.

The arrests were made following a search operation across 12 locations, including Bengal, as part of Operation Chakra-V, the agency’s initiative to dismantle cybercrime networks. The case, initially registered at the

cyber police station in Jhunjhunu, was later taken over by the CBI at the request of the

Rajasthan government.

“The victim was digitally arrested for over three months by cybercriminals posing as personnel from various law enforcement agencies. During this period, the victim was extorted a staggering 42 times, with total losses amounting to ₹7.67 crore,” said the CBI spokesperson.

After taking over the probe, the agency launched an investigation involving detailed data analysis and advanced profiling techniques. The team traced digital footprints and financial trails and launched raids across Moradabad and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Krishnanagar in Bengal.

During the searches, the CBI collected substantive evidence, including bank account details, debit cards, chequebooks and deposit slips.

“The accused have been remanded in five days’ police custody. The agency is conducting further investigation to uncover the full extent of the network and identify other gang members involved in this organised crime syndicate,” said a CBI official.

Last week, the cyber police station of New Delhi’s North district had busted a cyber racket and arrested four persons who were accused of impersonating telecom department, CBI and ED officials and extorting ₹8.1 lakh from a woman.

The police said the accused held the woman, along with her daughter and father, hostage for 48 hours and extorted ₹8.1 lakh in exchange for removing her name from the fake cases they claimed to have against her.