Case registered against Kerala sky-dining operators after family remains trapped 150 feet above ground

According to officials, a suspected hydraulic failure in the crane left the sky dining setup suspended high above the ground

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 29.11.25, 10:26 AM
Screengrab Sourced from X

Police filed a case against the operators of a sky-dining restaurant in Anachal after four tourists, including two children, remained trapped 150 feet above the ground when the crane supporting the platform malfunctioned.

Vellathoval police booked Sojan Joseph, on whose land the restaurant operated, and Praveen of Malayinchi, Udumbannoor, who ran the facility.

The group remained stranded for more than two hours before fire and rescue teams, alerted through news reports, reached the site and lowered the family using ropes.

According to the FIR, the restaurant operated without regard for public safety.

The group, along with a female staff member, remained suspended in air for close to two hours.

According to officials, a suspected hydraulic failure in the crane left the sky dining setup suspended high above the ground. The facility is part of an adventure tourism initiative in the hill district.

The case has been registered under Section 125 (endangering human lives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 118(e) (act that causes danger to public safety) of the Kerala Police Act.

Meanwhile, following the incident, a stop memo has been issued to the restaurant after it was found to be operating without a licence from the civic body, officials in the district administration said.

The Idukki district collector has also sought a report into the incident from the village officer regarding the restaurant and its operations, officials said.

