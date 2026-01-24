Call grows for Mahanadi sand bund inspection near Kalma Barrage

The Mahanadi Bachao Andolan (MBA), a citizens’ movement fighting for the cause of the Mahanadi river, has urged the Chhattisgarh government to conduct an on-site inspection of alleged unauthorised sand bund construction on the Mahanadi riverbed, around 12 km downstream of the Kalma Barrage in Chhattisgarh.

The letter comes at a time when a high-power committee led by Odisha deputy chief minister K.V. Singh Deo is planning to visit Chhattisgarh and hold discussions with the neighbouring government to find a solution to the decade-long Mahanadi water dispute.

However, the all-party meeting on the Mahanadi water dispute, scheduled for Friday, was deferred after the Opposition targeted the government for its alleged failure to pursue the case seriously. Later in the day, a government meeting was held under the chairmanship K.V. Singh Deo on the Mahanadi river issue. It was decided that the state government would appeal for an extension of the Mahanadi River Water Dispute Tribunal, whose tenure is set to expire in April. The Government of India had constituted the tribunal in 2018 to adjudicate the dispute, but there has been no outcome even after seven years.

“The meeting on Mahanadi held by the government today (Friday) was all an eye-wash. There has been no serious effort from the state government to address the issue,” alleged Mahanadi Bachao Andolan (MBA) convenor Sudarsan Das.

The Mahanadi originates in Chhattisgarh, but a major part of its course flows through Odisha, serving as a lifeline for millions. The dispute over sharing Mahanadi water between Chhattisgarh and Odisha arose after the construction of a large number of dams and barrages in the upper reaches of the river by the Chhattisgarh government.

Addressing a media conference here, Das said: “We have evidence that unauthorised sand bund construction on the Mahanadi riverbed is severely obstructing the already limited non-monsoon flow of the river. We have raised the issue with Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. This obstruction disrupts natural water distribution, increases sedimentation upstream, heightens flood risks during monsoons, and severely impacts downstream ecosystems, aquatic biodiversity, and the livelihoods of communities dependent on the river for irrigation, fishing, and drinking water.”

Demanding an on-site inspection of the area below the Kalma Barrage to assess the obstruction caused by the sand bund, Das said: “The Chhattisgarh government should immediately arrange for the safe removal of the embankment using appropriate methods to minimise further environmental harm. It should enforce strict preventive measures against future illegal constructions, sand mining, or bunding in the riverbed, including enhanced monitoring and penalties for violations.”

Stating that Odisha is a lower riparian state, Das said: “We have repeatedly raised concerns over reduced inflows due to upstream interventions, including barrages and other structures in Chhattisgarh. These have contributed to acute water scarcity in Odisha’s districts (such as Sambalpur, Bargarh and Jharsuguda), affecting agriculture dependent on Hirakud Dam, urban and rural drinking water supplies, industrial operations, and the overall health of the Mahanadi ecosystem. The non-monsoon season already brings severe stress to the river, and additional blockages like this sand embankment worsen the crisis by further diminishing downstream flows.”