CAG report on Delhi government's excise policy exposes Arvind Kejriwal: BJP president JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda claimed on Saturday that the CAG report on the Delhi government's excise police has exposed intentional lapses, leading to a loss of Rs 2,026 crore loss to the exchequer.

Nadda said on X, "Intoxicated by power, high on misgovernance. 'AAP'DA model of loot in full display and that too on something like liquor." He said it is just a matter of a few weeks before the AAP government is be voted out and punished for its misdeeds.

He alleged, "CAG Report on 'Liquorgate' exposes @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty Gov. Intentional 'Lapses' in Policy Implementation. Rs 2026 Cr Loss to Exchequer money." The then chief minister Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case of alleged corruption in framing the excise policy, which was later scrapped.

Both were released on bail after spending months behind bars.

The said CAG report has not been officially released as yet but its purported content have been reported in some sections of the media.

Asked about the BJP allegations, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "Where is the report? The BJP itself keeps saying no CAG report has been tabled."

