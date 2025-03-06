MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Cadaver dogs of Kerala police to join Telangana tunnel collapse rescue operation, says state government

Eight persons, engineers and labourers, have been trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal project tunnel since February 22

PTI Published 06.03.25, 09:50 AM
Rescue operation underway to trace workers trapped inside the partially collapsed Telangana's Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel, in Nagarkurnool, Telangana, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Cadaver dogs of Kerala Police will be joining Telangana tunnel collapse rescue operation, the state government said on Thursday.

The cadaver dogs (that are specially trained to locate missing humans, human bodies) and the officers handling them left for Hyderabad on Thursday morning, Kerala government said in a statement.

The dogs were sent for the rescue operation following a request by the State Disaster Management Authority whose help in the matter was sought by the National Disaster Management Authority, the statement said.

Eight persons -- engineers and labourers -- have been trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel in Telangana since February 22 and experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy and other agencies are making relentless efforts to pull them out to safety.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Telangana Government Kerala Police
