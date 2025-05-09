MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BSF foils infiltration bid in Jammu, kills seven terrorists, destroys Pakistan Rangers post

'Big group' of terrorists backed by by fire from Dhandhar post, tries to infiltrate on the intervening night of May 8-9, says BSF spokesperson

PTI Published 09.05.25, 11:48 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The Border Security Force on Friday said it has killed seven terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the India-Pakistan International Border in Jammu, and also destroyed a Rangers post.

The incident took place in the Samba sector on the intervening night of May 8-9 after a "big group" of terrorists was detected by the surveillance grid.

Also Read

This infiltration bid was supported by fire from Pakistan Rangers post Dhandhar, a BSF spokesperson said.

He said the troops neutralised the infiltration bid, killing at least seven terrorists and caused extensive damage to the Dhandhar post It also shared a thermal imager clip of the destruction of the said post.

The force is on high alert in the wake of the current hostilities between the two countries following the Pahalgam terrorist attack of April 22 and India's strike on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

