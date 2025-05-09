Winds of war: Pakistan targets Jammu, Pathankot in missile and drone strikes; Indian forces foil attack

Pakistan targeted military installations in Jammu, Udhampur and Pathankot with missiles and drones on Thursday night but the threat was neutralised by Indian air defence systems, the army said.

Authorities cut off electricity across Jammu and Kashmir and there was some measure of anxiety among Jammu city residents.

A Pakistan Air Force pilot is said to have been captured by Indian security forces in Pathankot after he ejected from his fighter jet on Thursday night. There is however no official confirmation yet.

News agency ANI said: “A Pakistani Air Force jet has been shot down in the Pathankot sector by Indian air defence. More details awaited. Official government confirmation awaited.”

The headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff posted on X: “International Boundary in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by #IndianArmedForces as per SoP with kinetic & non-kinetic means.”

“Kinetic means” refers to the use of missiles, gunfire and conventional weapons while “non-kinetic means” denotes measures such as the jamming of communications and cyber attacks.

Earlier in the day, India had struck military targets inside Pakistan with drones.

Colonel Suneel Bartwal, defence spokesman in Jammu, said no casualties or material losses had been reported.

“Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot & Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin #drones and missiles along the International Border in J&K today,” he wrote on X.

“India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people.”

Flashes lit up Jammu’s skies late in the evening, followed by explosions in the air, suggesting Indian interceptions of the Pakistani barrage.

Official sources said the missile-like projectiles were aimed at key installations, including Jammu airport and places such as Samba, R.S. Pura and Arnia.

There were no reports of these missiles or drones making any impact at any of these sites till late in the night.

“The projectiles were successfully intercepted. Jammu city was put on high alert after the attack. Our air defence system took timely action and shot down several drones midair,” an official said.

Although multiple projectiles were seen in the sky from different places in Jammu city, residents said there were no indications of a major attack.

A former police officer in Jammu said the attack seemed to have the objective of causing panic rather than casualties.

Jammu activist R.L. Kalsotra said he was sitting on the balcony of his home when he noticed flashes of light in the sky.

“Sometime later I could see some interceptions in the air. There were only minor explosions,” he said.

Panic gripped some residents and the authorities shut off power, leading to a blackout. Authorities in Srinagar too shut off power although there were no reports of any attack on the city till late at night.

A government official said people had been advised to stay indoors and follow standard operating procedures. Jammu city was put on high alert.

Jammu-based lawyer Deepika Pushkar Nath wrote that missiles were flying “over our houses in Jammu RIGHT NOW”.

“This is not hearsay, I’m witnessing and recording it myself. The threat is real. Civilian lives are at stake,” she wrote.

The attack coincided with heavy shelling from Pakistan on the border areas of Kashmir.

Jaisalmer explosions

Sounds of massive explosions were heard in Jaisalmer and a blackout was enforced in western Rajasthan districts bordering Pakistan, plunging the whole stretch into darkness, police said.

A top official confirmed a massive sound was heard in Jaisalmer. After a brief lull, the sound of explosions continued for nearly an hour.

Punjab blackout

A blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Mohali in Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh on Thursday evening, officials said.