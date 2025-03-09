MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BSF fires in self-defense at India-Bangladesh border, injures smuggler, seizes Phensedyl bottles

The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans seized 787 bottles of banned cough syrup phensedyl, which has alcohol content, and a sharp-edged weapon in the operation

PTI Published 09.03.25, 08:28 PM
Representational image File picture.

One alleged smuggler was injured on Sunday when a BSF jawan fired from his pump action gun (PAG) in self-defence at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an official said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans seized 787 bottles of banned cough syrup phensedyl, which has alcohol content, and a sharp-edged weapon in the operation, he said.

The BSF personnel fought the group of around four or five alleged smugglers on being attacked at dawn on Sunday, when the lawbreakers were trying to smuggle the consignment to the neighbouring country, the border guarding force said in a statement.

A BSF jawan on sentry duty near the Ichamati river at the international border fired from his non-lethal PAG to thwart an attack on him by the alleged smugglers, he said.

The injured lawbreaker was admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Indo-Bangladesh Border
