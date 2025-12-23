Workers' unions call nationwide strike in February against new labour codes, SHANTI Bill and G RAM G

A joint platform of central trade unions has decided to hold a nationwide general strike in February against what it termed the central government’s move to alter legislations related to workers, the nuclear energy sector and rural employment.

"Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and Sectoral Federations/ Associations resolve to call a general strike on 12th February 2026 against the Labour Codes and the multi-pronged attack by the central government on the people's rights and entitlements," the forum of 10 workers’ unions said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement added that the date of the strike would be formally ratified at the National Workers’ Convention scheduled to be held on 9 January in New Delhi. The proposed strike is expected to coincide with the Budget Session of Parliament, which is held in February every year.

On the new labour codes, the workers’ forum said, "These codes negate our right to strike, make union registration problematic, de-recognition of unions easy, make the process of conciliation and adjudication cumbersome, enable winding up labour courts and introducing a tribunal for workers, and give overriding power to registrars to de-register unions."

The trade unions are opposing the four new labour codes notified by the government in November and the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, which was passed by Parliament during the Winter Session that concluded on 19 December.

The forum further stated that the SHANTI Act aims to withdraw the liability of foreign and national suppliers of instruments in case of accidents or disasters and said that it was "certainly, it is an attack on the nuclear security and sovereignty of our country."

Regarding the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, the forum said it replaces a rights-based rural employment guarantee at a time when people are reeling under extreme joblessness and shifts the fiscal burden on to the states. It also alleged that the new job scheme bans the operation of the Act during the harvesting season to ensure cheap labour for landlords.

They are also against the passage of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), 2005.

The new legislation seeks to provide rural workers with an employment guarantee of 125 days per financial year.

Except for the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), all major workers’ unions, including INTUC, AITUC and CITU, are part of the forum.

"We call upon all the opposition parties in Parliament and various sections of the people, especially the youth and students, to come forward in support and solidarity with this strike to save the basic rights of the working people and protect the democratic fabric of the country," the forum said.

Members of the farmers’ body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) have extended their support to the proposed general strike.