Saturday, 08 February 2025

BRS leader KT Rama Rao congratulates Rahul Gandhi for BJP's success in Delhi Assembly polls

'Congrats to Rahul Gandhi for winning the election for BJP, yet again! Well done,' he said in a post on social media platform

PTI Published 08.02.25, 01:25 PM
KT Rama Rao and Rahul Gandhi.

KT Rama Rao and Rahul Gandhi. PTI

In a sarcastic comment over the poor performance of Congress in Delhi assembly elections, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Saturday congratulated Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making BJP win.

"Congrats to Rahul Gandhi for winning the election for BJP, yet again! Well done," Rama Rao said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

BJP was leading in as many as 45 of 70 seats in Delhi Assembly election, by Saturday afternoon, while AAP was ahead in 25 seats as per Election Commission trends.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

