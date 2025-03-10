MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Brace for warm days ahead maximum temperature in Delhi likely to touch 33 degrees Celsius

PTI Published 10.03.25, 02:35 PM
Representational image.

The maximum temperature in Delhi will likely be 31 to 33 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In the morning, Delhiites woke up to a partly cloudy sky, with the minimum temperature at 15.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above the season's average.

The weather department has predicted that the wind speed will be around 10 kmph in the afternoon before slowing down to below 8 kmph by evening and night.

The air quality was in the moderate category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being at 194 at 1 pm.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

