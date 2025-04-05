BookMyShow removes Kunal Kamra from its artist list, claims Sena, comedian responds

Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal on Saturday claimed BookMyShow has taken stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra off the sale and artists list from its platforms.

Kanal, the social media in-charge of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, thanked BookMyShoew CEO Ashish Hemrajani for keeping its portal "clean and keeping such artist out of the list of pure entertainment".

When contacted, BookMyShow team said they have no comments to offer as of now.

In response to these reports, Kamra requested that BookMyShow confirm whether he can still list his shows on their platform.

"Hello @bookmyshow can you please confirm if I have your platform to list my shows if not it’s fine. I understand…," he wrote on X.

"I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support of you team to take the said artist out of your sale and promotion listing, thank you for even taking him out of the book my show search history. Your belief in maintaining peace and at the same time respecting our emotions has been instrumental," Kanal stated in a letter to Hemrajani.

He said Mumbaikars love and believe in every form of art but not personal agendas.

"Your personal touch and guidance by your team were invaluable in navigating and reaching a solution.

"We deeply value your commitment to BookMyShow's values that align with the support, and customer experience, your vision and leadership are truly inspiring, thank you for giving us your team and getting this cleared at the earliest. Thank you," Kanal said.

Kanal was booked along with Shiv Sainiks for allegedly vandalising the studio where Kamra had performed and alluded to Shinde while making a traitor jibe, which snowballed into a major row.

Mumbai Police has issued three notices to Kamra, believed to be in Puducherry, seeking his personal appearance, but he has skipped all of them.