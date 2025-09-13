Bomb threat at Taj Palace sparks security operation by Delhi police, no explosives found

A bomb threat received through e-mail on Saturday sent the Taj Palace staff here into tizzy which was later declared a "hoax" following an extensive search by the Delhi Police, an official said.

Upon receiving information about the threat, multiple teams of the Delhi Police including a bomb disposal squad (BDS), dog squad, and a quick reaction team (QRT) immediately rushed to the spot, he said.

"We reached the hotel and launched an extensive search operation. All public areas, parking zones, lobbies, and rooms were thoroughly checked with the help of bomb detection equipment and sniffer dogs," the official further said.

However, nothing suspicious was found and the threat was declared a hoax, a senior police officer said.

Police said the e-mail is being traced to determine its origin, and cyber teams have been roped in to identify the sender.

This incident comes a day after the Delhi High Court received a similar bomb threat via e-mail.

