Personality rights shield for Abhishek Bachchan: Delhi HC restrains misuse of name, image

Delhi High Court has safeguarded the personality rights of actor Abhishek Bachchan, granting an interim injunction restraining online platforms from illegally using his name or images for commercial gain.

The court had on Thursday granted similar relief to his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Hearing Abhishek’s plea on Friday, Justice Tejas Karia stressed the need for judicial intervention in such cases, saying “the unauthorised commercial exploitation of personality rights directly impacts the economic interests as well as the dignity of the concerned individual, potentially causing irreversible injury to their reputation

and goodwill”.

Abhishek had alleged that his name, images and signature were being misused by various entities without his consent by employing technological tools, including artificial intelligence.

Directing various entities to remove such content, the court said: “These attributes are linked with the plaintiff’s professional work and associations in the course of his career. The unauthorised use of such attributes has the effect of diluting the goodwill and reputation associated with

the plaintiff.

“Irreparable loss, damage and injury would be caused to Abhishek Bachchan’s goodwill if the interim injunction as prayed for is not granted immediately.”