Body of slain BSF trooper brought back in Patna: Proud of my father, says son

Imran Raza stood quietly at Patna airport on Monday as he received the mortal remains of his father, BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz, who was killed in firing along the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector.

“I am proud of my father and I salute all those who sacrificed their lives for the country,” Imran told reporters at the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My father was a very strong person. I last spoke to him at 5.30am on Saturday (May 10). He had suffered an injury to his right leg,” he said. Sub-inspector Imtiaz succumbed to his injuries later that evening.

After a guard of honour by security personnel and a wreath-laying ceremony at the airport, the soldier’s body was taken to his village Narayanpur in Saran district.

Several political leaders and officials were present at the airport to pay their respects, including leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, ministers and senior administrative officers.

Imran demanded that Pakistan be taught a proper lesson for the terror attacks in India.

“Pakistan must be taught a proper lesson. Our government should give such a befitting reply that no son has to lose his father again,” he said.

Interacting with reporters at the airport, Yadav said: “Sub-inspector Imtiaz was killed while giving a befitting reply to Pakistan at the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector. We are safe today because of brave people like him. The country will always remember their sacrifice.”

Earlier on Sunday, the former Bihar deputy chief minister had urged the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to convene a special session of Parliament “for feting our brave soldiers”.

The RJD leader had also urged the media to “introspect about its coverage” of the recent military operations. “Many things were run without authentication by the government or the Army, with scarce regard for the fact that this could cause distress to those living in the affected areas.”

“It is ironical for a politician to give advice to the media, which is supposed to be a beacon of light. I urge my journalist friends, with folded hands, to exercise restraint and not repeat mistakes of 26/11 Mumbai attacks of 2008, when the scramble for live footage had hampered the anti-terror operation,” Yadav had said.

State rural development minister Shravan Kumar said: “Mohammed Imtiaz’s sacrifice did not go in vain... Our brave soldiers have avenged his sacrifice.”