BJP’s Tahir Chowdhary says Delhi Blast was a terror strike aimed at India, not 'Hindus or Muslims'

Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Tahir Chowdhary on Saturday framed the recent Delhi blast as a terror attack aimed at the country, cautioning citizens against falling for narratives that divide communities or shift focus away from the core issue.

Chowdhary commended the coordinated efforts of the security agencies investigating the November 10 explosion near the Red Fort that killed 15 people.

He said invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other stringent provisions against those involved was justified and necessary.

“Terrorists want chaos. They want mistrust. They want to weaken our social fabric. Giving this attack a communal colour is exactly what they want. We cannot allow that,” Chowdhary said in a statement.

Investigators have arrested several individuals, including some detained from Pulwama. Chowdhary said these arrests indicate a wider conspiracy and underline that the blast was “neither random nor impulsive.”

He described it as a “planned terror strike” targeting a high-footfall zone with strong national symbolism.

He criticised what he termed “irresponsible and dangerous attempts” to give the incident a communal angle, adding that the explosion should be recognised as a terror assault on India.

“People must understand this clearly — the attackers did not target Hindus or Muslims. They targeted India. They targeted every citizen who believes in peace. Terror has no religion, and attempts to link this incident to any community, especially Muslims, are completely baseless,” he said.

Chowdhary highlighted the choice of location as deliberate.

“The Red Fort is where the country looks every Independence Day. It is a symbol of our democracy and unity. Striking in its shadow is meant to send a message to the nation. That message has nothing to do with communal identity — it has everything to do with destabilising India,” he said.

According to him, the nature of explosives, execution and timing point to an organised operation.

“This was a clear attempt to spread fear, not a communal provocation. The public must not fall for narratives that seek to divide people or demonise any community,” he said.

He added that the fight is against terror networks, not any faith. “India must remain united,” he said. Chowdhary said the Red Fort blast is a reminder of the threats facing the country, but also a demonstration of collective resilience.

“Delhi has moved ahead, but it has not forgotten. And India will not forgive those who tried to attack our spirit. Justice will be delivered — without fear, without bias and without delay,” he said.