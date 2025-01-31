MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BJP spent nearly Rs 1,738 crore for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Party's expenditure report to Election Commission

Of the total amount, Rs 884.45 crore was spent on general party propaganda, while Rs 853.23 crore was allocated for candidate-related expenses

PTI Published 31.01.25, 04:22 PM

TTO graphics

The Bharatiya Janata Party spent Rs 1,737.68 crore for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to the expenditure report submitted by the party to the Election Commission of India.

Of the total amount, Rs 884.45 crore was spent on general party propaganda, while Rs 853.23 crore was allocated for candidate-related expenses.

Around Rs 611.50 crore was spent on media advertisements that included advertisements in print and electronic media, bulk SMS campaigns, and promotional content across cable, websites, and TV channels. The party also spent Rs 55.75 crore on publicity materials such as posters, banners, hoardings, and flags to bolster its election outreach.

Additionally, the BJP's expenditure on public meetings, processions, and rallies — including arrangements for stages, audio setups, barricades, and vehicles — stood at Rs 19.84 crore.

Campaign-related travel expenses formed another significant portion of the party’s budget.

The travel expenditure of star campaigners authorised by the party's central headquarters amounted to Rs 168.92 crore, while Rs 2.53 crore was spent on the travel of other party leaders.

The BJP, which secured a third consecutive term in the general elections, heavily relied on mass outreach and publicity campaigns, as evident from its spending patterns.

Additionally, the gross receipts from the date of announcement of state elections to the date of their completion were Arunachal Pradesh Rs 5,552.57 crore, Sikkim Rs 5,552.41 crore and Odisha Rs 5,555.65 crore.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

