‘Like driving on moon…’: New Maharashtra flyover draws angst even as authorities deny existence of potholes

The Palava flyover in Dombivali near Mumbai, inaugurated on July 4 by Shiv Sena MLA Rajesh More, has come under public scrutiny after videos of what looked like potholes and uneven surfaces went viral on X.

The footage, which quickly drew widespread attention, has triggered a barrage of questions about the quality of construction and use of taxpayer money – even though the authorities have denied any corruption or even the presence of potholes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) had, in June, denied any existence of potholes on the flyover barely five days after its inauguration.

The 562-metre, two-lane portion of the flyover on Kalyan Sheel Road is part of a planned four-lane project. Built at a cost of Rs 72 crore, the structure was completed earlier this year after a wait of nearly seven years.

It was projected as a crucial link to ease traffic congestion between Shilphata and Kalyan and to facilitate smoother travel for residents of Kalyan Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and Ambernath heading towards Navi Mumbai.

However, commuters soon labelled the Katai-Nilje flyover a “skidding zone” after it developed flaws within just two days of its inauguration. Commuters ridiculed the state government after witnessing loose gravel, muddy patches, cement spills and poorly laid tar on the newly opened stretch.

The discontent has only intensified with the latest viral video. Social media reactions have been scathing.

“Potholes are the new-age speed breakers, expertly engineered with cutting-edge space technology. Why waste good cement or tar on actual speed bumps when you can just dig holes in the road and repurpose the materials elsewhere? Now that’s what I call innovative cost-cutting,” one X user remarked.

Another quipped, “When constitutional institutions like the ECI and similar are already compromised, it’s no surprise that the Modi government turns a blind eye to these so-called ‘minor’ issues.”

Mocking the condition of the stretch, a third user commented, “Our politicians use space technology to provide a thrilling experience, like driving on the moon’s surface.”

Another reply read, “Dombivli and KDMC in general is a failed state. 10/10 won’t recommend it.”

Concerns were also raised about the durability of such infrastructure.

“2 months shelf life for a Rs 250 crore flyover,” one user observed, while another said, “The flyover of 250 crores did not last even for 2 months… The pockets of the leaders have been running tight for years. This is the model of real 'development'.”

Another user alleged corruption: “I doubt that even 20% of the total amount of the project has been used for the construction, even the roads in villages are better than this one, a sheer example of the corruption.”

For the record, this is what the MSRDC said, as reported by The Times of India: after applying the bitumen powder, the road was reopened. However, since there was no sunshine and continuous rain, the grit powder came out of the bitumen and spread, making it look like potholes on the road, which were not potholes but spread grit.